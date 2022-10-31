Football rumours: Real Madrid set to launch fresh bid for Gabriel Jesus

Marcus Thuram on Bayern interest: “Bayern is a very big club, of course — but for me, I plan day to day. What use would it be for me to plan three years in advance?”, tells L’Équipe ? #transfers

"If I want to become the best Marcus I can be, I have to plan for present".

— Fabrizio Romano, October 30, 2022