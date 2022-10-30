Jonas Eidevall feels record-breaking Arsenal were ‘sloppy’ in beating West Ham

Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall shrugged off his side’s record-breaking exploits after they hit back from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in the Women’s Super League.

Goals from Jordan Nobbs, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum cancelled out an early opener from Hammers captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir and sealed a 13th straight domestic win.

But Eidevall preferred to focus on the errors that cost his side their run of clean sheets after a hard-fought victory.

“It means more that we won,” Eidevall told Sky Sports. “I am happy with the three points and our performance, but I think we were sloppy and making mistakes.

“I think there are lessons all the time but for us it is about being comfortable with the way we are playing, and time is a good factor to have on your side when you want to develop things.”

Meanwhile, Eidevall admitted he saw no reason for his side’s winning run to end, especially in the wake of their thumping 5-1 win at European giants Lyon earlier this month.