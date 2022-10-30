Houston Astros ride strong start to even World Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez

An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was rocked early, giving up two runs in four pitches before an error from shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed the Astros to open up a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez did well to maintain the Astros’ advantage – pitching a shutout through six innings – while Alex Bregman extended the lead to five with a two-run homer in the fifth.

A sacrifice fly from Jean Segura allowed Nick Castellanos to reach home and finally get the Phillies on the board in the seventh.

Despite picking up another run in the final inning, Philadelphia ultimately fell short as Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.