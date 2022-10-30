Harry Kane urges Tottenham to carry momentum into crucial Marseille clash

Harry Kane applauds

Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to be ready from the off for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League match at Marseille.

Spurs head to France knowing they need a point to qualify for the last 16 but at least travel with momentum following a thrilling 3-2 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s men trailed 2-0 after 50 minutes but quick-fire goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies restored parity before substitute Rodrigo Bentancur struck in the second minute of stoppage time.

Resilience and character ? Few thoughts on a big away win. pic.twitter.com/jGItNiMYq9 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 29, 2022

It ended Tottenham’s three-match winless run and lifted spirits ahead of a critical week when they not only face Marseille but host out-of-form Liverpool on Sunday.

Kane said: “This (win) sets us up nicely for the week. Tuesday is going to be a really tough game, especially with only a couple of days’ rest in between.

“We have to be ready for it and there’s another big game on Sunday as well.

“Overall, it’s just important to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. It keeps us up there, in and around the top.

“It’s important for momentum and now we go to Marseille with a good feeling.”

Harry Kane thought he had scored a winner for Tottenham against Sporting Lisbon only for it to be ruled out by VAR (Steven Paston/PA)

Had events panned out differently on Wednesday, Tottenham could have travelled to Stade Velodrome with qualification sealed.

Kane thought he had sent Spurs through to the last 16 with a stoppage-time effort against Sporting Lisbon in midweek but VAR ruled he was offside.

It meant when Bentancur fired home late on at Bournemouth, boss Conte walked down the tunnel before celebrating once the goal had been given.

“This one was pretty clear, thank goodness, but it was a tough one to take the other night,” Kane admitted. “But it was great to get the win, of course.

“For sure, there are things to improve, but we showed great character to come back from a tough period when we were 2-0 down and it leads us nicely into the rest of the week.”

Slow starts are becoming a worrying trend for third-placed Spurs, who have trailed at half-time in each of their last three games, and Kane knows it is an area where they must get better.

He added: “Fitness-wise we are very strong, which could explain why we often finish games strongly.

“And, mentally, I think when the players are free and we have nothing to lose, we play better – we get more people forward and keep the pressure on in the opposition half.

“That’s how it played out against Sporting in midweek and here it worked out in the end.