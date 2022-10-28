Notification Settings

Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift and Man Utd celebrate – Friday’s sporting social

Published:

England looked back on a special moment.

Alex Scott

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift.

Manchester United players celebrated a European win.

“I was here to scare some kids… I actually made one cry!” QPR’s Luke Amos took his Halloween role seriously.

Cheltenham celebrated diversity.

Cricket

The weather ruined proceedings at the MCG.

Michael Vaughan had a solution to Melbourne’s weather.

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated Rihanna’s return.

Formula One

Fernando Alonso got into the Mexican spirit.

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were playing it cool.

UK & international sports

