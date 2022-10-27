Notification Settings

Holloway hates cricket and Socceroos speak out – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Wayne Rooney and Amir Khan met up in Dubai.

Ian Holloway

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 27.

Football

Australia had their say on Qatar’s worker and human rights record.

Ian Holloway is not a fan of cricket.

Liverpool were still celebrating.

Ton up for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Lionesses were hailed among the Pride of Britain.

Boot envy at the Blades.

Boxing

Just a couple of lads from the north west catching up.

Athletics

Mo was feeling proud.

Cricket

The Aussies could have a new keeper.

Happy birthday Freya Davies.

Ian Botham was recovering well.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

