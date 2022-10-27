Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza

Arsenal have confirmed defender Pablo Mari was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering in hospital, with local reports suggesting one of six victims had died.

In a statement issued shortly after their 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal gave an update on Mari’s condition.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” it read.

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday February 28, 2021.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Arteta, in his post-match press conference added: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”