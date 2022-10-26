Conor Benn calls procedure ‘unfair and biased’ after relinquishing his licence

Conor Benn

Conor Benn has accused the British Boxing Board of Control of conducting an “unfair and biased procedure” after relinquishing his licence with the governing body.

Benn was due to face a hearing last Friday at which allegations of misconduct following the cancellation of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr were upheld.

It comes after trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The 26-year-old Benn “strongly refutes” the misconduct allegations, which he says are not related to the VADA issue, and believes an independent tribunal will reach a different conclusion, while reiterating he is a “clean athlete”.

The PA news agency has contacted the BBBofC for comment.

A statement posted on Benn’s Twitter account read: “Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name.

“The Board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure.

“In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his licence (which had lapsed). Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his licence had lapsed, then he renounces it.

“He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct (which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue) and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.

“At the appropriate time Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation, to the extent that he can whilst legal proceedings are ongoing. In the meantime he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.”

A statement released by the BBBofC earlier on Wednesday read: “On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC.

“In accordance with its rules and regulations, the board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented.

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld.”

UK Anti-Doping has launched an investigation into Benn’s failed drugs test, which led to the postponement of his grudge match against Eubank Jr, scheduled for October 8.

Benn said he was “completely shocked and surprised” by the result.

The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena in London was called off two days before it was due to take place, with the BBBofC declaring it “prohibited”.