Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa

— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022