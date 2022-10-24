Notification Settings

Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Spaniard joins from Villarreal and replaces the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa have appointed former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

The 50-year-old Spaniard succeeds Steven Gerrard, who was sacked following Villa’s 3-0 Premier League defeat against Fulham last week.

Villa said that Emery, who will join them from Villarreal, will take over from November 1 after work permit formalities are completed.

It will be Emery’s second Premier League stint after managing Arsenal for 18 months before he was dismissed following a seven-match losing run.

Emery was due to be out of contract with Villarreal at the end of this season.

It has been reported that Villa will pay a buy-out fee to the LaLiga club of around £5million.

Villa responded to Gerrard’s sacking by beating Brentford 4-0 on Sunday.

