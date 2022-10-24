Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as new head coach

Unai Emery

Aston Villa have appointed former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

The 50-year-old Spaniard succeeds Steven Gerrard, who was sacked following Villa’s 3-0 Premier League defeat against Fulham last week.

Villa said that Emery, who will join them from Villarreal, will take over from November 1 after work permit formalities are completed.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new Head Coach. ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 24, 2022

It will be Emery’s second Premier League stint after managing Arsenal for 18 months before he was dismissed following a seven-match losing run.

Emery was due to be out of contract with Villarreal at the end of this season.

It has been reported that Villa will pay a buy-out fee to the LaLiga club of around £5million.