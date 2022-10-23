‘One of India’s best knocks, not just his best’ – Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made a masterful 82 not out off 53 balls in India's win over Pakistan (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Virat Kohli produced not only his best innings but one of India’s as well after they beat Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the T20 World Cup, according to Rohit Sharma.

India’s run-chase seemed doomed as they needed 28 off the last eight deliveries but Kohli drove Haris Rauf for six then larruped the fast bowler into the stands to leave 16 required from the final over.

Pakistan’s decision to hold back Mohammad Nawaz backfired as the slow left-armer was adjudged to have bowled a waist-high no-ball, which was whipped just over deep mid-wicket’s head for another Kohli six.

Virat Kohli lifted India to victory at a raucous MCG (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

That meant 13 off three became six off three and Nawaz, who had started the over by ending a 113-run partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls), then threw in a couple of wides.

In between Kohli was bowled off a free hit, with India scampering three byes, and Dinesh Karthik was stumped, but Nawaz’s second wide meant Ravichandran Ashwin needed just a single off the last ball.

Ashwin calmly lofted over the in-field as India overhauled their great rivals’ 159 for eight, with Kohli sinking to his knees in jubilation in a front of a fevered sell-out crowd of 90,293 at the MCG.

Kohli, who last month ended a near three-year wait for an international century, finished unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, which India captain Rohit felt might be one of their country’s greatest knocks.

“I think it’s his best, for sure,” Rohit said. “But I think from the situation we were in, and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock.

“Until the 13th over we were so behind the game, and the required rate was just climbing up and up. But to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat.

“He used his experience more than anything else, staying calm under pressure, and we know how good he is when the score is in front of him. He’s one of the best chasers in the world.”

While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were restricted to a combined four off 13 balls and both snared by the impactful Arshdeep Singh, who collected three for 32, Pakistan were able to get to a decent score.

Shan Masood anchored the innings with an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls while Iftikhar Ahmed provided some mid-innings impetus with 51 off 34 deliveries before India slipped to 31 for four in reply.

Kohli started cautiously and took 15 from his first 24 deliveries before casting off the shackles with the first of his four sixes as Nawaz’s third over went for 20.

Kohli, centre, was at a loss for words after India’s win (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Babar turned to his seamers to stifle Kohli and Pandya but, in doing so, the Pakistan captain knew he would have to bowl Nawaz at the death, which ultimately proved decisive after Rauf finished the penultimate over by twice being flayed over the boundary.

Kohli has previously held his 82 not out off 51 balls against Australia at the 2016 tournament as his most cherished innings but believes Sunday was on a par as India started this campaign with a win.

He said at the presentation ceremony: “I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened.

“Till just now I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Both are just as special.