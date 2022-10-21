Pep Guardiola sorry for Hillsborough and Heysel chants – ‘if this happened’

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised following chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last week’s defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday.

As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

Graffiti at Anfield referencing the Heysel Stadium tragedy (PA)

With no official response from City in the days following the game, Guardiola became the first person from the club to speak publicly on the matter as he held a regular press conference on Friday.

He said: “I didn’t hear the chant. If it happened I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and a club – if this happened.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem.”

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue surrounding the game.

Liverpool fans celebrate victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

City were also understood to believe some comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game referencing the Manchester club’s wealth had needlessly inflamed tensions.