Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England Under-21s drawn against Germany at Euro 2023

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Czech Republic and Israel also await in Group C.

England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley
England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley

England Under-21s will face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023.

Lee Carsley’s side, who were in Pot Two, were also drawn against the Czech Republic and Israel in Group C for next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.

England beat Germany 3-1 in a friendly in Sheffield last month thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

Carsley said: “Getting to this point, we always knew there would be tough teams in all of the pots. It’s going to be tough. We know how difficult it has been with the qualifying campaign.

“We had two difficult games against the Czech Republic (in qualifying). We played Germany in the last international window so we have done a lot of preparation on them, we need to make sure we have the same level against Israel.”

Germany beat the Young Lions on penalties in their Euro 2017 semi-final in Poland before going on to win the tournament. They have reached the last three finals, losing to Spain in 2019.

The Young Lions won Group G, finishing three points ahead of the Czech Republic, but lost their first competitive qualifier since 2011 with a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia in their final game in Huddersfield in June.

England, who will be based in Batumi in Georgia, have not won the Under-21 Euros since 1984 and have been knocked out of the group stage in the last two tournaments.

It is the first tournament – which starts in June – with the Young Lions for boss Carsley after he replaced Aidy Boothroyd last year.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News