The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as Mohamed Salah scored the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Anfield.

That meant Arsenal’s win at Leeds took them four points clear at the top of the table, while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle.

Away from football, England kicked off the Rugby League World Cup by thrashing Samoa, while Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight boxing champion by beating Savannah Marshall in London.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off during the game with Manchester City after reacting furiously to a refereeing decision at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah battles against Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during the Premier League match at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal’s Gabriel (left) lashes out at Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford during the Premier League match at Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has an attempt on goal during the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Claressa Shields (right) strikes Savannah Marshall during their title fight in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tempers flare between England’s Sam Tomkins (left) and Samoa’s Josh Papali’i during the Rugby League World Cup group A match at St James’ Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

Britain’s Neah Evans celebrates after winning the women’s points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in France (Christophe Ena/AP)

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal that was later ruled out during the LaLiga game against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Keegan Bradley holds the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan (Tomohiro Ohsumi/AP)