Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nathan Ake: Manchester City do not have a mental block playing at Anfield

UK & international sportsPublished:

The club’s last victory in front of fans away to Liverpool was in May 2003.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (centre) runs past Manchester City’s Nathan Ake (left) and Bernardo Silva
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (centre) runs past Manchester City’s Nathan Ake (left) and Bernardo Silva

Defender Nathan Ake insists Manchester City do not have a mental block in front of the Anfield crowd.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat was their 17th Premier League loss at Liverpool in 26 visits and their February 2021 win there was only their second during that period.

However, that was behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, so City’s last win in front of the Liverpool fans was in May 2003.

In the white-hot atmosphere generated by a visit from their biggest modern-day rivals, Jurgen Klopp’s previously inconsistent side rose to the occasion and that meant even City’s in-form striker Erling Haaland drew a blank.

“It doesn’t affect us, every game we go into with the same mentality, every game we want to win,” said Ake.

“That it didn’t happen is not going into our minds saying ‘This is a place where we don’t win’.

“Next time we come here we have to do the same, we played well so we have to keep that momentum and go to the next one.

“It’s frustrating, it’s not nice, something we don’t want to feel, but we’ve got a full week now to refocus and prepare for the next game, so I’m sure we’ll do that.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News