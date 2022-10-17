Notification Settings

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys catch-up with his old boss – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with his old boss.

Bruno Fernandes paid tribute to David De Gea.

Fabinho was looking for more of the same.

Mixed emotions for Liam Cooper.

All set for the awards ceremony.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani was saddened by Wasps’ plight.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.

George Russell enjoyed some time out in the country.

Happy 43rd birthday Kimi.

Five years ago Lewis Hamilton did the bolt….with Usain Bolt.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka reflected on reaching 25.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton was having a work out.

UK & international sports

