On this day in 2014: William Gallas announces retirement

William Gallas

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas announced his retirement on this day in 2014.

A graduate of the French football academy at Clairefontaine, Gallas played for Caen and Marseille before he was signed by Chelsea in 2001.

He won two Premier League titles with the Blues under Jose Mourinho but left under a cloud in 2006, going to Arsenal as part of the Ashley Cole transfer the other way.

William Gallas, left, with Chelsea captain John Terry (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Gallas spent four years with Arsenal and was made captain by Arsene Wenger, moving on to Tottenham in the summer of 2010.

After three seasons with Spurs he transferred to Australian side Perth Glory for one year before hanging up his boots.

Gallas won 84 caps for France and played in their 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy, while it was his goal that saw off the Republic of Ireland in a play-off for the 2010 World Cup after Thierry Henry’s handball.

William Gallas scored against the Republic of Ireland (Martin Rickett/PA)

The following year, aged 33, Gallas announced his international retirement.

He was also named in the PFA team of the year twice and made 570 career appearances.