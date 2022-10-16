Notification Settings

Deontay Wilder returns with first round knockout against Robert Helenius

UK & international sportsPublished:

It was Wilder’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive loss against Tyson Fury over a year ago.

Wilder Hekenius Boxing

Deontay Wilder has made a triumphant return to boxing, knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round of their main card fight in Brooklyn.

It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive loss against British boxer Tyson Fury over a year ago.

He hit Helenius with a straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round against Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in their last trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent.

