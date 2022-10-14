Notification Settings

Washington Commanders snap four-game slide with 12-7 win over Chicago Bears

The result marked Washington’s first win since a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr
The Washington Commanders ended their four-game losing streak with a dour 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

A Washington field goal was the sole scoring play in the first half, until Chicago finally found the end zone on a Dante Pettis reception midway through the third quarter.

The Commanders then drew within one point on a field goal to start the fourth, before a muffed punt by Velus Jones enabled Washington to claim the decisive score on Brian Robinson’s 1-yard run.

It was a night to forget for both starting quarterbacks, with Carson Wentz amassing just 99 yards in a winning effort, while Justin Fields finished with 190 yards to go along with one touchdown and an interception.

The result marked three losses in a row for Chicago, as well as Washington’s first win since a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one.

