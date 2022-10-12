Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

Wasps

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.

In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.

In a statement Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.