Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan demonstrated his value by lifting England out of trouble in their second T20 against Australia in Canberra.

Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s opener, which England won by eight runs, but he was back at his usual position of first drop here, perhaps with a point to prove.

After England slipped to 54 for four, Malan registered 82 from 48 balls on his 50th T20 international, sharing a 92-run stand in 52 deliveries with Moeen Ali (44 off 27) to help the tourists to what seems a competitive 178 for seven.

We set Australia 179 to win ? Malan 82 Moeen 44 Scorecard: https://t.co/jOoguPDhFx ?? #AUSvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/ivYmo5I1DG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 12, 2022

Ben Stokes was out for seven off 11 balls, his second successive single-figure score since returning to England’s T20 set-up and the Test captain is running out of time to find form before the World Cup.

Australia were back nearer full strength after resting several of their stars at the weekend, with a frontline bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, plus all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, back in their line-up.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on 132 in 11.2 overs in Perth but they were parted with just 21 on the board at the Manuka Oval as the former toe-edged into the night sky, with Zampa holding on well.

The perception of Malan starting slowly perhaps led to others being bumped up ahead of him at the Optus Stadium but he timed his third ball here beautifully for four, then took a towering six off his fifth.

Hales and Harry Brook offered poor shots to Marcus Stoinis, while in between Stokes was castled while on one knee, aiming a big heave off leg-spinner Zampa, whose extra bit of zip seemed key.

Malan, though, was proving harder to dislodge at the other end and found a capable foil in Moeen, who started slowly before the pair started to turn the screw in the second half of England’s innings.

Malan went to a 31-ball 50 while Moeen upped the ante with a sliced drive that burst through the fingertips of a leaping David Warner, who had a concussion test after banging his head on the floor.

Malan was dropped on 54 by a backpedalling Tim David on the rope while Zampa spilled a tough return chance off Moeen on 38. However, Moeen was dismissed in the same over as David clung on in the deep.