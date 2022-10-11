Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Watford midfielder Imran Louza charged over spitting allegation

UK & international sportsPublished:

Swansea reportedly lodged a complaint that Ryan Manning was spat at during the game against the Hornets.

Watford’s Imran Louza has been charged by the Football Association for spitting
Watford’s Imran Louza has been charged by the Football Association for spitting

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has been charged with spitting at an opposing player by the Football Association.

Morocco international Louza, 23, is alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s recent 2-1 home defeat to the Welsh club.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter feed read: “Watford FC’s Imran Louza has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship game against Swansea City FC on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder spat at an opposing player towards the end of this fixture, and he has until Thursday 13 October 2022 to provide a response.”

Swansea have been reported to have lodged a formal complaint to referee Tim Robinson after the match.

Louza has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Watford since joining them from Ligue 1 side Nantes for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, including three this season in the Championship.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News