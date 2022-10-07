Christopher Vivell expected to join Chelsea as technical director

Stamford Bridge, Chelsea

Christopher Vivell is expected to join Chelsea as technical director, the PA news agency understands.

Vivell has been Chelsea’s top target to replace Petr Cech, who left his technical director role in the summer.

Chelsea are understood to have held talks for some time with Vivell, who was sacked from his director role at RB Leipzig in a surprise move this week.

Christopher Vivell was dismissed from his role as technical director on Thursday due to difference contrasting views. His duties will be taken over by by the existing setup until Max Eberl's tenure as sporting director tenure begins. pic.twitter.com/ifAWANvfdU — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 7, 2022

Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are thought to want to build a multi-club model at Stamford Bridge.

And Vivell’s expected appointment will bolster that ambition, given his experience of similar aims in the Red Bull set-up.

Chelsea will continue to press for a sporting director appointment too, after RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund ultimately rejected the chance to move to west London.

Freund had been expected to make the Chelsea move, only to have a change of heart after Salzburg persuaded him to stay put.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana avoided serious injury in the Champions League win over AC Milan (Adam Davy/PA)

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has avoided serious knee injury, with Blues boss Graham Potter relieved by the prognosis.

Fofana hobbled out of Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan, even leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches and in a right knee brace.

But Potter revealed Fofana will be out for weeks rather than months, in a big boost to the Blues.

“Wesley’s knee, it’s not as bad as we thought, so that’s good,” said Potter.

“After the game you’re concerned, but it will be a few weeks I think.

Graham Potter does not want to put a timescale on when Wesley Fofana will return for Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s considerably better than it could have been, so that’s good.”

Asked if Chelsea could see Fofana back in action before the World Cup, Potter added: “Yeah, that’s a possibility, it depends on how his rehab goes. But I don’t want to put a definite timescale on it.”

N’Golo Kante will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge despite inching ever closer to full fitness after hamstring trouble.

Blues coach Potter vowed not to take any chances with Kante’s fitness, refusing to field the influential World Cup winner until his latest hamstring problem is completely solved.

Asked if Kante’s prior injury profile plays a part in the current careful management, Potter replied: “I think it does, yeah, I can only speak for myself, but the welfare of the player is important.

“I don’t want to take a risk with that, I understand all the time you have to take decisions.

N’Golo Kante is getting closer to a return to action for Chelsea following a hamstring problem (John Walton/PA)

“But from my perspective I want to make sure the player’s safe, he’s ready, he’s ready to play, ready to play consistently over a period of time.

“I think that’s the best way to build relationships with them and get them back stronger and enjoying their football.