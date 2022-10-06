Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Just unstoppable’ – Jack Grealish loving playing with Erling Haaland

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Norway striker has scored 19 goals in his first 12 Manchester City appearances.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish believes Erling Haaland is “unstoppable” and the best goalscorer he has ever played with.

The prolific Haaland scored two more goals as Manchester City thrashed FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 19 goals in just 12 appearances since joining City in the summer, a tally that also includes three hat-tricks.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish, right, is enjoying working with Haaland, left (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I was just laughing because he is just unstoppable,” said midfielder Grealish.

“He has this instinct where he is always at the right place at the right time and that is something you can’t teach, you are just born with it.

“His goalscoring record is absolutely ridiculous and he is probably the best I have ever played with. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully it continues.”

Grealish did not get on the scoresheet himself in the 5-0 rout of the Danish champions at the Etihad Stadium but delivered an influential display to claim the player of the match award.

It was a third strong showing in succession from the 27-year-old, whose form was being criticised just last month.

Grealish, City’s record £100million signing, said: “Football is about enjoying it and I am certainly doing that at the moment.

“I am loving playing with the lads and I feel like I have got my confidence back. That is the main thing for me. Goals and assists will come.

“Any player wants to score and get assists, but the main thing is to keep playing and enjoying it.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News