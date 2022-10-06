Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr postponed after failed drug test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Promoters Matchroom and Wasserman officially announced on Thursday that Saturday’s bout at the O2 is off.

Conor Benn
Conor Benn

Conor Benn’s fight against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday has been officially postponed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance, co-promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing have announced.

Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have conceded defeat in their attempts to stage the catchweight meeting at the O2 in defiance of The British Boxing Board of Control declaring it was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.

The BBBofC acted after it was revealed on Wednesday that trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a recent test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News