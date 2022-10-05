FIA delays release of findings over Formula One’s financial rules

The start of the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One’s governing body has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday.

It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s cost cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Lewis Hamilton.

But in a statement, the FIA said the “analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing”, with news now not expected until after this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, a race where Verstappen, 25, could secure his second title in as many seasons.

Sergio Perez celebrates winning in Singapore – a race overshadowed by claims his Red Bull team broke Formula One’s budget cap (Danial Hakim/AP)

A statement from the sporting federation read: “The FIA informs that the conclusion of the analysis of the 2021 financial submissions of the Formula One teams and the subsequent release of Certificates of Compliance to the Financial Regulations will not take place on Wednesday, 5 October.

“The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.

“The Financial Regulations were agreed unanimously by all competitors, who have worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations.

“As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalised, no further information will be provided.