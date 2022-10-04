Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland.

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.

Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood.

Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action.

As did Raheem Sterling.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Golf

Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup.



Gymnastics

Simone Biles supported her fiance.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News