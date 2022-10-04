Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical after stalemate in Frankfurt

Germany Soccer Champions League

Antonio Conte urged Tottenham to be more clinical after they suffered a frustrating Champions League stalemate in Frankfurt to continue their poor away form in Europe.

Spurs created plenty of opportunities in Germany with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min guilty of failing to make the most of several openings during the Group D tie.

While the Premier League club were able to bounce back after last weekend’s humbling loss at rivals Arsenal with a potentially key point, they have now gone seven matches without winning away from home in European competitions.

“The match was a good match,” Conte told BT Sport.

“I think we played a match with great intensity. We didn’t allow them to play their football and we pressed a lot in every area of the pitch.

“At the same time, we have to be more clinical. We have to be more clinical because we created many, many chances to score and instead at the end, we are talking about a draw.

“A good draw because it is not easy to play away with this atmosphere, a lot of noise around us and I think my players cope with the situation very well. We played a good game but we know very well if you don’t score, you don’t win but at least you draw and we got one point today.”

Kane and Son combined on a number of occasions but both were far from their best with the latter overhitting his cross to deny England’s captain what appeared a certain opener in the 25th minute.

Spurs forward Kane dragged an effort wide soon after, from a Son pass, before the South Korea international fired off target from a promising position at the end of the first half.

Son curled another effort wide early into the second period and – while Kane finally tested Kevin Trapp with nine minutes left – there would be no late goal at Deutsche Bank Park to leave Group D finely poised with Sporting Lisbon top on six points, Tottenham and Frankfurt in joint-second with four points and Marseille bottom on three points.

Conte added: “For me the most important thing is to create chances to score.

“Then there are moments where you are more clinical in every chance you go to score, then there are moments like in the game against Arsenal and today that you create chances but sometimes you make a mistake with the last pass so you arrive one second later to the ball or you shoot out but it is important to create chances.