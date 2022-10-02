Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

UK & international sportsPublished:

The victory was the 26-year-old’s first on the LPGA Tour since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

Charley Hull
Charley Hull

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News