Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

✍️ #NUFC have finalised an agreement which will see Garang Kuol join from @CCMariners in January 2023. Welcome to Newcastle United, Garang! ?? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

Kuol told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.

“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.