Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The in-form right-back sustained the problem playing for Scotland.

Everton's Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty
Everton's Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.

Patterson was forced off in the first half against Ukraine
Patterson was forced off in the first half against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)

Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.

A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

Patterson had been in good form for the Merseysiders
Patterson had been in good form for the Merseysiders (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The former Rangers defender had been one of Everton’s most impressive performers this season, starting all eight first-team games so far.

His absence could mean a return to the side for the long-serving Seamus Coleman, who has made just one appearance this term after recovering from a groin operation in the summer.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News