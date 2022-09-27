Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

UK & international sportsPublished:

Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old.

Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk
Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk

What the papers say

Newcastle are reported to be weighing up a possible bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to the i, Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old, though they may need to fend off interest from Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports the Anfield club are again tracking Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Reds were linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but no deal materialised. However, the paper, citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, says the club’s interest in Fernandez has not gone away, and they may make a move for him as early as January.

Watford v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (Mike Egerton/PA)

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is shaping up as a leading contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Italy v England – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – San Siro
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Jude Bellingham: Marca reports the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window.

Milan Skriniar: Contract talks have stalled between the Slovakia defender and Inter Milan, says La Cazzetta dello Sport.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News