The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Roger Federer bid his farewell to tennis.

Laver Cup 2022 – Day One – O2 Arena

There were tears at the O2 in London as Roger Federer played his final professional tennis match in a Laver Cup doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

It was a more joyous occasion elsewhere over the weekend as St Helens secured a historic fourth successive Grand Final triumph to rubber-stamp their status as the most successful team in the Super League era after a 24-12 victory over Leeds.

There were mixed fortunes for the home nations on the international football front, while both the men’s and women’s cricket teams endured narrow defeats.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal embrace
Roger Federer’s retirement from tennis ended in defeat as he and Rafael Nadal lost their Laver Cup doubles match at the O2 Arena in London (John Walton/PA)
St Helens players and staff celebrate winning the Grand Final
St Helens won an historic fourth successive Grand Final after a 24-12 victory over Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wales' Brennan Johnson and Gareth Bale
Wales were relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after defeat at home to Poland (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Republic of Ireland’s Jayson Molumby jumps higher than Scotland’s John McGinn
Scotland came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their Nations League match at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after England’s Reece Topley is run out
England lost a roller-coaster fourth Twenty20 international after Reece Topley was run out with four runs required for victory (Anjum Naveed/AP)
India cricketer Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma’s controversial run out of non-striker Charlie Dean gave India a 3-0 ODI series victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Women's Super League action between Arsenal and Tottenham
Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Women’s Super League with a north London derby win over Tottenham in front of a record 47,367 crowd (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the final of the Korea Open due to injury (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Joe Joyce punches Joseph Parker
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th round to claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title at Manchester’s AO Arena (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Guido Migliozzi poses with the Open de France trophy
Italian Guido Migliozzi produced a course record-equalling 62 to win the Open de France (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
UK & international sports

