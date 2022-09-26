Notification Settings

Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Published:

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad.

Danny Care and Ben Youngs

Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.

Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.

Centre Joe Marchant is also culled having failed to impress Down Under but there is a return for Manu Tuilagi, who has recovered from a knee injury.

