Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Novak Djokovic to put Team World on cusp of victory

Laver Cup 2022 – Day Three – O2 Arena

Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic to help Team World turn the tables on their European rivals and move one win away from a maiden Laver Cup title in London.

Auger-Aliassime produced an excellent display in a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory that married big serving with wonderful groundstrokes against Wimbledon champion Djokovic.

It was Auger-Aliassime’s second consecutive match on the final day of the Ryder Cup-style team event at the O2 after the Canadian teamed up with Jack Sock to down Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in the doubles.

Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s doubles (John Walton/PA)

Team Europe held a four-point advantage after Saturday’s action, but with matches worth three points on the third day Team World went into the 11th contest of the competition with a 10-8 lead in the race to 13.

Auger-Aliassime said on-court: “Today has been fantastic so far. Right now it is one of the best performances in my career so far.

“I think I have been close a few times in recent times against these great champions so it feels great to get a win like this, especially in this great arena and for Team World.”

Auger-Aliassime barely had time to register his doubles success with team-mate Sock before he was back on court to face Djokovic.

When 21-time grand-slam winner Djokovic claimed a break in the opening game of the match, it appeared a tall task for world number 13 Auger-Aliassime.

Novak Djokovic speaks with captain Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer (John Walton/PA)

But the 22-year-old remained undeterred and quickly got the set back on serve before he reeled off three games in a row at a critical moment to take the opener in 40 minutes.

Djokovic and Team Europe looked shell-shocked and despite breaks being exchanged at the start of the second set, it was the Canadian who kept bringing his A-game when needed to ease to victory in the tie-break.

It made it back-to-back triumphs for Auger-Aliassime, who also shone alongside Sock to beat Murray and Berrettini 2-6 6-3 10-8 at the start of Sunday’s action.

The thrilling 95-minute encounter opened up proceedings at the O2, with Roger Federer watching on from the Team Europe bench hoping to lift silverware for one last time.