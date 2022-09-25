Cameron Norrie plans push for ATP Finals place

Britain Tennis Laver Cup

British number one Cameron Norrie is set to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist has been back playing in London this weekend at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Ryder Cup-style team event following his emotional doubles match alongside Roger Federer on Friday.

While Norrie lost to Taylor Fritz at the O2 on Saturday, he relished the chance to represent Team Europe and will now switch focus to concluding a superb 2022 with another high.

“For me, I’m going to make a big push for Turin,” Norrie said.

“I think I’m knocking on the door there. I’m 11 or 12 in the race at the moment, so I’m going to try and make a big push there.

“I’m going to Seoul, Tokyo, (have) a week off, Stockholm, Vienna, Paris, so a pretty full schedule.

“A lot of points on the line, and a lot of tennis to be played, but yeah, like I said, I want to just go all in to try and make Turin.”

Norrie joined up with the Team Europe squad earlier in the week despite at that stage not officially being part of the group, but the expectation was always that Nadal would join Federer in pulling out after their memorable doubles tie.

The Briton added: “I was just honoured to be a part of this team, and I felt like I really deserved to be a part of this team, earned it from what I have done in the last two years.

“I knew there was a good chance for me to play, so I was all in and I was going to be practising here in London anyway, so it was perfect timing.