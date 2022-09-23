What relegation could mean for England as Gareth Southgate’s men leave top table

England manager Gareth Southgate after the Nations League match at San Siro

England were relegated from League A of the Nations League on Friday night after losing 1-0 to Italy at San Siro.

Gareth Southgate’s side are now certain to finish bottom of Group A3, despite having one game to go – hosting Germany at Wembley on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what relegation could mean to the England national team in the next year or so.

Different levels

Kazakhstan could provide opposition for England in the next Nations League tournament (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate has always lauded the Nations League for replacing uncompetitive friendlies with fixtures against Europe’s elite nations. Since the first edition, England have been drawn in groups alongside Spain, Croatia, Belgium, Denmark and Iceland, before landing Italy, Hungary and Germany in the current competition. The standard of opposition could now potentially drop off significantly, with the likes of Kazakhstan, Georgia and Albania possibilities in England’s group – not ideal preparation between major tournaments.

Out of the title picture

England enjoy better times against Spain (Nick Potts/PA

England topped their group back in 2019, fending off Spain and Croatia to reach the finals in Portugal. There, they lost to Holland after extra time in the semi-finals before beating Switzerland on penalties to seal third place. Relegation takes away the prospect of reaching the finals, which is open only to the group winners in League A. The prize on offer for topping League B groups is promotion back to League A, something England will see as a must.

Luck of the draw

?? Hungary beat Germany for the first time since 2004 ??? Next up? Italy on Monday for a place in the finals!#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/XbLWQ5KJ95 — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 23, 2022