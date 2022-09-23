Notification Settings

The Special One meets Stormzy – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jose Mourinho enjoyed some time away from the football pitch.

Jose Mourinho, left, and Stormzy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

Jose Mourinho made a cameo with Stormzy.

Bukayo Saka celebrated a special award.

Jack Grealish accepted Graham Souness’ offer of a night out – with one cheeky condition.

Marcus Rashford kept busy during the international break.

Ian Wright and Arsenal celebrated an anniversary.

Belgium’s goalscorers revelled in victory over Wales.

And had a new away kit to enjoy.

Belgian police, meanwhile, praised visiting Wales fans for leaving Brussels as they found it.

Happy birthday!

Tennis

Roger Federer prepared in style for his final professional match.

American football

Rookie George Pickens announced himself to Pittsburgh.

Athletics

Usain Bolt went for a run

