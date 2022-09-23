Notification Settings

Protester sets his arm on fire during Laver Cup match in London

The incident happened during the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

A man sets fire to his arm at the O2
A protester set fire to his arm during the opening session of this year’s Laver Cup at the O2 in London.

The incident happened during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on the first day of the competition.

Tsitsipas clinched the first set 6-2 and during the changeover a man ran on to the court and lit a fire, which briefly set his arm ablaze.

Stewards remove a protester after setting fire to the court
Stewards remove a protester after setting fire to the court (John Walton/PA)

The individual was wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets” and was quickly dragged out of the court after the fire had been extinguished.

After a brief delay, the match, the second of day one, was able to resume.

