Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon file photo

What the papers say

Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports the Foxes will give the 49-year-old at least the next match against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to try and save himself from the sack.

Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in a move to southern France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elsewhere, The Evening Standard says former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extinguished rumours that he is set for a move to the French club Nice. The 50-year-old would prefer to wait for a job in England, Spain or Italy.

And, staying on the topic of Nice, The Sun adds, via Foot Mercato, that the former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take the top job at the club in southern France.

Social media round-up

Kyle Lafferty is set to be axed from the Northern Ireland squad. https://t.co/cZqzCU98b8 — Belfast Telegraph Sport (@BelTel_Sport) September 22, 2022

Ronaldo has mostly been a substitute in the league under Ten Haghttps://t.co/Jnv8QDTJJX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 22, 2022

Players to watch

Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly made a poor first impression at his new club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel: RMC Sport reports, via The Sun, that the 35-year-old Denmark goalkeeper has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.