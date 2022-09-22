Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry Kane is ticking over as KP predicts showdown – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We take a look at some of the best examples of sportspeople on social media from September 22.

England’s Harry Kane during a training session
England’s Harry Kane during a training session

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Harry Kane joined TikTok.

Gary Neville celebrated.

John McGinn got his goal.

Former Newcastle favourite Rob Lee recalled the day he was the new kid in Toon.

While Liverpool remembered the goal exploits of Robbie Fowler.

Spain’s top flight reminded everyone about the quality of a former Barcelona and Real Madrid player.

Motor Racing

AlphaTauri had some good news.

Tennis

Andy Murray enjoyed himself.

Roger Federer thanked Bjorn Borg.

And ‘Pistol’ Pete Sampras.

Rafael Nadal was ready.

What a shot!

Cricket

KP made a bold prediction.

Stuart Broad was out on the course.

David Warner made a fan’s day.

Special week for Kate Cross.

Sam Billings enjoyed Kent’s win.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News