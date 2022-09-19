Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start

UK & international sportsPublished:

The world number two is the highest-ranked player to join the rebel series.

Cameron Smith poses with the champion’s trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday, Sept 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill
Cameron Smith poses with the champion’s trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday, Sept 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill

Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money in just his second start in the competition.

The Australian, who left the PGA Tour for the controversial Saudi-backed tournament after becoming number two in the world – the highest-ranked player to join, closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory at the Chicago Invitational.

The 29-year-old was briefly threatened in the third and final round at Rich Harvest Farms but he restored his lead with a birdie on the 17th to ensure neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could catch him.

Cameron Smith winner of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament stands with third place finisher Peter Uihlein, left, and second place finisher Dustin Johnson
Cameron Smith, winner of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament, with Peter Uihlein (left) and Dustin Johnson (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Americans tied for second after each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Johnson finished with 70 while his compatriot Uihlein finished with 69 – both earning 1,812,500 dollars (£1,589,417) from the 20-million-dollar purse (£17.5 million)

Johnson is the only player from the 48-man field to have finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event and he remains one of the most significant players to sign up.

The 38-year-old is a two-time major champion who was number one in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

Cameron Smith watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday
Cameron Smith watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.

The series does not return to America until the final team event at Trump Doral near Miami in October.

As well as Smith and Johnson, the Saudi-backed rebel tour has attracted Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News