Caitlin Beevers scores twice as Leeds win Women’s Super League Grand Final

Leeds ended a run of three years without silverware to win the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final as two tries from Caitlin Beevers helped defeat league leaders’ title winners York 12-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The only try of the first half came 10 minutes into the contest through Beevers and despite a barrage of York pressure, the Rhinos held firm to take their lead into the interval.

They doubled their advantage early in the second period courtesy of Beevers’ second of the afternoon but York hit back through Sinead Peach to cut the deficit to just eight points, but Leeds stood strong to pick up their first Super League crown since 2019.

Both sides started with attacking intent but the Rhinos landed the first blow after a ball steal gave them a new set of six, Beevers rolled over the whitewash after a well-worked routine and Courtney Winfield-Hill added the extras to make it 6-0.

York responded well to their early setback and thought they had a try of their own when Tara-Jane Stanley touched down but was ruled out by referee Michael Smaill due to obstruction in the build-up.

Beevers doubled the Rhinos’ lead 10 minutes into the second period after York spilled a high crossfield ball from Winfield-Hill and Beevers took advantage on the next tackle as she crossed to earn the West Yorkshire side a 12-point lead.

The Knights replied just a matter of seven minutes later when Peach’s superb run split a gap in the Rhinos defence and she crossed the whitewash but Stanley failed to convert with the score at 12-4.