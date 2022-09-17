Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn will go for Group One glory on Arc weekend, with Hughie Morrison confirming the Prix du Cardan as his target.

The five-year-old produced a tremendous performance in winning the Lonsdale Cup at York – running his rivals into submission from the front to triumph by 14 lengths from Coltrane, an effort as good on the clock as it was visually.

Adding further substance to that win is Coltrane coming out to shock Trueshan in the Doncaster Cup.

No wonder @TomMarquand is smiling. Grand larceny on the Knavesmire! pic.twitter.com/ImmWNteFPe — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) August 19, 2022

Morrison said: “He worked well this morning and will go for the Cadran. He’s in great form.”

Quickthorn is no stranger to ParisLongchamp, having won the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil on his penultimate start.