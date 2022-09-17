Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support

Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech

Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for showing their support for the TV presenter during Saturday night’s home game against Rotherham.

Middlesbrough-born Kamara, 64, who left Sky Sports at the end of last season, is battling apraxia of speech and this week revealed he felt “a fraud” as a broadcaster.

Boro fans unfurled a banner during the Sky Bet Championship fixture, which read: “You’re not a fraud, you’re unbelievable Kammy.”

The former Portsmouth, Swindon and Leeds midfielder responded on social media, saying on Twitter: “Wow that is ‘Unbelievable Jeff’. Thank You”.

‘Unbelievable Jeff’ became one of Kamara’s hugely popular catchphrases during his work as a Sky Sports reporter as he described match action to Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling.

Kamara told Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast this week that he considered quitting all television work at the end of last season, but after being persuaded to continue, he was “doubly busy than what I was before”.

When asked how life was for him at the moment, Kamara said on the podcast: “Strange in terms of I feel a fraud now in terms of broadcasting – I don’t bring to the table what I used to. So that’s hard.

“I feel I’m doing these programmes and they’re not getting the best of me, but they’re tolerating me. That’s how it feels.