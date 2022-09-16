Zander Murray becomes first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay

❤️⚫️ Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has announced he is gay – making him the first Scottish senior player to do so.

In an interview with the club, Murray said he wants to "help" other players who are struggling about opening up.https://t.co/SE0pZNixFh

— Gala Fairydean Rovers (@fairydeanrovers) September 16, 2022