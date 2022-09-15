Worcester stress club is not in administration after DCMS letter claimed it was

Worcester Warriors

Worcester have released a statement to make it clear the club has not been placed into administration after a Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport letter suggested it had been.

The Warriors moved quickly to clarify their position which is that they are waiting for an agreement with an undisclosed buyer to be signed as they seek survival amid debts of over £25million.

? The club is NOT in administration. A letter from the DCMS was sent out in error and they have apologised for the distress and anxiety caused.https://t.co/cgZEH1EkGd pic.twitter.com/PCMdcvy6CF — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) September 15, 2022

“Worcester are aware of a letter that is in circulation from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport claiming that the owners have put the club into administration. This is NOT true,” the Warriors’ statement read.