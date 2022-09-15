PA Sport Trivia (16/09/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Micky Stewart (cricket) – former Surrey and England opener, born 1932.

Andy Irvine (rugby union) – former Scotland and British Lions full-back, born 1951.

Manuel Pellegrini (soccer) – former West Ham, Real Madrid and Manchester City manager, currently at Real Betis, born 1953.

Neville Southall (soccer) – former Everton and Wales goalkeeper, born 1958.

Kevin Young (athletics) – 1992 Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion from the USA, born 1966.

Kyle Lafferty (soccer) – Former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker now at Kilmarnock, born 1987.

Scott Meenagh (paralympics) – Produced his best Paralympic result when he finished sixth in the long distance biathlon race at Beijing in 2022, born 1989.

Salomon Rondon (soccer) – Everton’s former West Brom striker, born 1989.

Bryson DeChambeau (golf) – eight-time PGA Tour winner, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1937: The first football game to be seen on television was a specially arranged match between Arsenal’s first and second teams.

1998: Manchester United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Barcelona at Old Trafford as they started down their road to European glory. That journey ended with the memorable Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

2003: Sebastian Coe was confirmed as one of three vice-chairmen of London’s bid for the 2012 Olympics along with former hurdler Alan Pascoe and Granada chairman Charles Allen. Coe was later promoted to chairman.

2004: United States Ryder Cup captain Hal Sutton paired Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson together for the opening fourballs of the event at Oakland Hills. Europe went on to retain the title.

2010: Talismanic all-rounder Andrew Flintoff announced his retirement from all cricket after losing a long-standing battle with knee problems. Flintoff returned to action in 2014.

2013: Snooker’s former world number five Stephen Lee was found guilty of seven match-fixing offences.

2017: Birmingham parted company with manager Harry Redknapp in the wake of six successive defeats. On a busy day, Chesterfield’s Gary Caldwell and Port Vale’s Michael Brown also left their posts.

2018: Simon Yates sealed victory in La Vuelta to complete a British clean sweep of the year’s Grand Tours after Chris Froome’s success in the Giro d’Italia and Geraint Thomas’ triumph in the Tour de France.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Friday, September 16)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Aston Villa v Southampton – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1930, LaLiga, Real Valldolid v Cadiz – Premier Sports 2 and LaLiga TV 1930; Serie A, Salernitana v Lecce – BT Sport 2 1930.

RUGBY UNION: URC, Benetton v Glasgow – Premier Sports 1 1700.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Italian Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1230; PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1730, 2300; LPGA Tour, AmazingCre Portland Classic – Sky Sports Mix 2000, Sky Sports Main Event 2230.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League semi-final, Wigan v Leeds – Sky Sports Arena 1930.

BOXING: Middleweight, Denzel Bentley v Marcus Morrison – BT Sport 1 1900.

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Aragon Grand Prix – BT Sport 2 0800.

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg – Eurosport 1 1245; Tour of Slovakia – Eurosport 1 1500.

DARTS: World Series of Darts Finals – ITV4 1800.

BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic, South Africa v Spain – BT Sport 4 1200, Great Britain v France – BT Sport 4 1800; MLB, Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sat).

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 17)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Wolves v Manchester City – BT Sport 1 1130, Tottenham v Leicester – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1700; Championship, Swansea v Hull – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1200, Middlesbrough v Rotherham – Sky Sports Football 1930 and Sky Sports Main Event 2000; National League, Aldershot v FC Halifax – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Spezia v Sampdoria – BT Sport 3 1715, Torino v Sassuolo – BT Sport 1 1930: LaLiga, Mallorca v Almeria – LaLiga TV 1300, Barcelona v Elche – LaLiga TV 1515, Valencia v Celta Vigo – Free Sports 1725, LaLiga TV 1730, Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano – LaLiga TV 2000; Ligue 1, Lille v Toulouse – BT Sport 3 2000.

CRICKET: Royal London One-Day Cup final, Kent Spitfires v Lancashire Lightning – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1030, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League semi-final, St Helens v Salford– Channel 4 1230.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership, Harlequins v Saracens – BT Sport 3 1430; URC, Zebre v Leinster – Premier Sports 1 1255, Lions v Bulls – Free Sports 1500, Cardiff v Munster – Premier Sports 1 1500, Scarlets v Ospreys – Premier Sports 1 1705, Edinburgh v Dragons – Premier Sports 2 1900, S4C 1925, Ulster v Connacht – Premier Sports 1 1920.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Italian Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 2000, Sky Sports Main Event 2215; PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2300.

BOXING: Light Heavyweight, Lyndon Arthur v Walter Gabriel Sequeira – Channel 5 2130.

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Aragon – BT Sport 2 0800.

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg – Eurosport 1 1145; Tour of Slovakia – Eurosport 1 1400; Primus Classic – Eurosport 1 1530.

DARTS: World Series of Darts Finals – ITV3 1800.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. The Great North Run finishes in which coastal town?

2. Who won the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix?

3. Which WSL team does England goalkeeper Mary Earps play for?

4. Iga Swiatek won her first Grand Slam title at which tournament?

5. In rugby union, England women became the first Test nation to win how many tests in a row?

6. Who are the reigning Super League Grand Final champions?

7. Where will the 2023 women’s T20 World Cup be held?

8. Justin Herbert is a quarterback for which NFL team?

9. What country does Diego Costa represent at international level?

10. Which Sky Bet League One side play their home games at Oakwell?