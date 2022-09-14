Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026

Barcelona’s Gavi (centre) challenges for the ball with Bayern forward Sadio Mane

Spain midfielder Gavi has signed a contract extension with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, with a release clause set at one billion euros (£865m).

Gavi, 18, has been with the club since 2015, coming through the youth ranks ranks at La Masia and making his first-team debut during August 2021.

A statement from Barcelona read: “Barcelona and the player Pablo Paez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at 1 billion euros.”

Gavi scored his first goal for Barca in December 2021 against Elche, becoming the club’s third youngest scorer.

The midfielder is also a key member of Luis Enrique’s international squad.