‘We will find a way’ – Pep Guardiola not worried about fixture pile-up

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in the season.

The Premier League champions’ clash with Tottenham last weekend was postponed following the death of the Queen and there is also a possibility their trip to Arsenal on October 19 will be moved.

That is because the Gunners could reschedule their postponed Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven for that midweek.

Premier League Statement. — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 12, 2022

With the World Cup due to interrupt the season for six weeks from mid-November, it seems unlikely these City games could be played before the new year.

That could create a backlog in the second half of the campaign but Guardiola is not worrying about it now.

“The Premier League has the ability to find (room for) the fixtures,” said Guardiola at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

“Maybe the Tottenham game will be in February or March because now I think it is not possible. We will find a way.

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

“There’s the Carabao Cup, FA Cup at that moment but we will find a way. We are going to play this postponed game, it’s not a problem. Always the fixtures were so tight every season.

“After the (September) international break we’ll have a one month and half with a lot of games. Then the World Cup.

“We’ll see how the players come back from the World Cup and after that, in the last three or four months of competition, we do all we can to be there at the end.”

The visit of Dortmund sees Erling Haaland face a quick reunion with the club he left in the summer.

Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

The Norway striker has made a stunning impact at City, scoring 12 goals in just eight appearances since his £51million move from the German side.

Two other recent signings, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji, are also former Dortmund players.

“They know these players better than I know Dortmund players, that’s for sure,” said Guardiola, whose side beat Sevilla 4-0 in their opening Group G game last week with two goals from Haaland.

“They can get that benefit but we’ll see (on Wednesday) if it’s an advantage or disadvantage, but these three know the qualities of the Dortmund players too.”

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️ Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

Guardiola believes it is his players, rather than himself, that hold the key to his side’s hopes of progressing.

“It belongs to the players,” the Spaniard said. “I have said many times, we are over-rated, the managers, about our influence.

“The game belongs to them. The decisions have to be made and they can express and do it how many times they want.”

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, another former Dortmund player, has been impressed by Haaland since his arrival.

Ilkay Gundogan (middle) has been impressed with Erling Haaland (right) since his arrival (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The numbers speak for themselves,” the Germany international said. “He’s doing great on the pitch but his character, attitude and determination off the pitch is something incredible.”

City are hoping Haaland can prove the final piece of the jigsaw after years of near misses in the Champions League.